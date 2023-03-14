Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,699 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VKI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 382,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $10.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

