Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,757,517.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

XM opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

