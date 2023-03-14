Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $324.49 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $267.32 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $308.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.56 and its 200-day moving average is $341.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.