Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKI opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

