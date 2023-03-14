Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

