Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

