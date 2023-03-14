Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.15 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,596.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $76,927.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.