Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $314,000 in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

PG&E Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $16.83.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.