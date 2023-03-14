Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $296,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

