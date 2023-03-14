Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 58 ($0.71) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

