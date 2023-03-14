Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $254,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

NYSE ORCL opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

