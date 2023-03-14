Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in CSX by 51.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 33,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

