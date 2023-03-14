Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,314 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,314 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 6.5% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.
FedEx Stock Down 1.9 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
