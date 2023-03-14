Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNP. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.