Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $444.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.25.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.