Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $133.70

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.70 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.65), with a volume of 386780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.03.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,529.41%.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

