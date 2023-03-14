Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Down 5.2%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 3,524,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,969,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 138.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 924,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

