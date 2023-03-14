Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

NYSE DOUG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 742,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 598,105 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after acquiring an additional 399,722 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

