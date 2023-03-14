Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year.
NYSE DOUG opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $260.81 million, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.
