DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DSL stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
