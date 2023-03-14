DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.29, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 837.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 85,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,044,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,333,000 after purchasing an additional 229,135 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

