Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $32.40. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 4,005,126 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

