Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $25.31. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 65,705 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 984 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock worth $3,485,669. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.