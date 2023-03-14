Digital Financial Exchange 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.90 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $71.78 million and $2.90 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

