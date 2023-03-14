Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.48

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Digital China Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Digital China
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
