DigiByte (DGB) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $162.85 million and $6.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,192.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00337463 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.23 or 0.00629229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00525124 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,083,122,607 coins and its circulating supply is 15,982,303,652 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.