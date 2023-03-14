DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 31st

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $81,691,000 after purchasing an additional 188,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 307,403 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

