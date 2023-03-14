DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

