DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.37. DFI Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.37 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.39.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
