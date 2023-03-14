Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DXT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Dexterra Group Stock Down 1.3 %
DXT stock opened at C$5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.29 million, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.56.
Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
