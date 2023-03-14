DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 0.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.69 ($6.12) and last traded at €5.82 ($6.25). Approximately 347,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.86 ($6.30).
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $702.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.71.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.
