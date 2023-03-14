Dent Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Dent has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $113.18 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00409587 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.50 or 0.27681458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

