Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives $68.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.04.

DLVHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €75.00 ($80.65) to €85.00 ($91.40) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €63.00 ($67.74) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Delivery Hero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Delivery Hero from €61.00 ($65.59) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

