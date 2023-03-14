DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $6,470.69 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.34 or 0.00333339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013788 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000751 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017423 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

