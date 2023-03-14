DeepOnion (ONION) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.02 million and $195.78 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0445 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00175675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00078778 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00048825 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000207 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,907,002 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

