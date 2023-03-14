DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 59.5% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $981,787.71 and $185.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 59.5% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00189129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00081310 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00050471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000755 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003993 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,907,036 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.