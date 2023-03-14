DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $4.20

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00015938 BTC on popular exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $135.07 million and approximately $459,989.31 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,125,631 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.07108078 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $792,056.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

