Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Data#3 Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.
