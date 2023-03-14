Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Data#3 Limited provides information technology solutions and services in Australia and Fiji. The company offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud and private cloud services, and modern data center solutions; modern workplace solutions, including collaboration, end user devices, systems management, and printing; and security solutions comprising cloud security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, infrastructure and end point security, and security monitoring and analytics.

