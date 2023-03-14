Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 198.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 156,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,364,000 after purchasing an additional 103,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 117,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.89. 296,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,123. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.12.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.