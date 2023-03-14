CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CVS opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $75.90 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.64.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health
In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
