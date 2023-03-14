CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136,330 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of CubeSmart worth $40,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 669.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

