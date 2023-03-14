CUBE Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and approximately $396.86 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00409587 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,186.50 or 0.27681458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

