Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 24.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 572,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.69. 9,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,096. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

