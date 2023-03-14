Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

CDEFF stock remained flat at C$7.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. Credito Emiliano has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDEFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Further Reading

