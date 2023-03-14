Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.