Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €26.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of FRA FRE traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.83 ($25.62). 1,755,297 shares of the company traded hands. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($86.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.17.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.