CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 169,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

