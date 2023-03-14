CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 13,979 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,369 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,464,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,954,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

