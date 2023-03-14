CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,127.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 893,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

