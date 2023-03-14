CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $143.64. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $6,453,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.