CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $349.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.34.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

