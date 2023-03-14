CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

UNP stock opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

